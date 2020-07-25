Brazil's Raoni Metuktire to leave hospital on July 25

Brazil's iconic chief Raoni Metuktire to leave hospital on July 25

AFP
AFP, Brasília,
  • Jul 25 2020, 09:07 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2020, 09:07 ist

Brazil's best-known indigenous leader, chief Raoni Metuktire, is set to be released from the hospital Saturday after a health scare, officials said.

"We can confirm he will be released Saturday," a spokeswoman from the Dois Pinheiros Hospital in the central-western city of Sinop told AFP on Friday.

Raoni, an iconic defender of the Amazon rainforest who is in his 90s, was hospitalized last week for weakness, shortness of breath and diarrhoea, then transferred to the larger Dois Pinheiros hospital when his condition deteriorated.

He was diagnosed with gastric ulcers, an inflamed colon and an intestinal infection.

Raoni's health began to decline after he lost his wife of more than 60 years, Bekwyjka, who died in June after a stroke.

Known for his colourful feather headdresses and the large disc inserted in his lower lip, Raoni, chief of the Kayapo people, has travelled the world raising awareness of the threat posed by destruction of the Amazon.

"Chief Raoni will be returning to his village" in the rainforest, Metuktire, his foundation, said on Twitter.

"We thank everyone for their support."

The hospital said Raoni's medical team and family would hold a press conference Saturday, but that it was not yet confirmed whether the chief would take part.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Brazil
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

3 storms churn across the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans

3 storms churn across the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans

Donald Trump regrets his tweets? Here's what he says

Donald Trump regrets his tweets? Here's what he says

Pope, Buttler steer England to 258-4 vs Windies

Pope, Buttler steer England to 258-4 vs Windies

Here are 3 great mysteries about life on Mars

Here are 3 great mysteries about life on Mars

 