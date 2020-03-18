Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro has second coronavirus test

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro has second coronavirus test

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 18 2020, 03:06am ist
  • updated: Mar 18 2020, 03:08am ist
The test results may be released later on Tuesday, President Jair Bolsonaro's office said, despite the normal period of up to 48 hours. (Reuters Photo)

 Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday underwent his second coronavirus test, after it has emerged in recent days that he has had contact with a growing number of people now known to have contracted the virus.

The test results may be released later on Tuesday, the president's office said, despite the normal period of up to 48 hours.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases here

Bolsonaro was first tested last Thursday after his communications secretary Fabio Wajngarten, who was part of the presidential party that visited the United States last week, tested positive for Covid-19. Bolsonaro tested negative.

So far, 12 people who were part of the president's entourage in Florida, and four others who participated in meetings with Bolsonaro during the trip, have tested positive and are in self-isolation.

Health authorities in the state of Sao Paulo announced on Tuesday that they have registered Brazil's first coronavirus-related death. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Jair Bolsonaro
Brazil
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

CAA does not affect Indian citizens' rights: Govt to SC

CAA does not affect Indian citizens' rights: Govt to SC

Indian exchanges tell employees to work from home

Indian exchanges tell employees to work from home

Equipping CCI for the digital era

Equipping CCI for the digital era

Time for a separate Law

Time for a separate Law

 