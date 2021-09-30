Britney Spears’ father is suspended from conservatorship

For the first time since 2008, Britney Spears will be without her father’s oversight, a Los Angeles judge has ruled.

At the hearing Wednesday, Judge Brenda Penny granted a petition by the singer’s new lawyer, suspending James P. Spears, 69, from his position as conservator of his daughter’s $60 million estate — a move Britney Spears was pleading for, her lawyer said.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the judge agreed with Britney Spears’ lawyer, Mathew S. Rosengart, that suspending James Spears was in the singer’s best interest. “The current situation is not tenable,” Penny said.

In the meantime, the court named a California accountant, John Zabel, as the temporary conservator of the singer’s finances.

The major decision capped a whirlwind summer in the 13-year conservatorship, after Britney Spears broke her public silence at a hearing in June, bringing even more attention to the unusual and closely watched case. “I am traumatized,” she said in court at the time, calling for those overseeing the conservatorship to be investigated and jailed and calling her father “the one who approved all of it.”

The conservatorship was established in 2008, after James Spears sought control over his pop star daughter’s life and business, citing her mental health struggles and substance abuse.

In a drastic role reversal at the hearing Wednesday, a lawyer for James Spears, Vivian Lee Thoreen, who had been among the conservatorship’s fiercest defenders, argued to end it right away instead of suspending her client, while Britney Spears’ lawyer asked the judge to wait in order for him to further investigate James Spears’ conduct.

Although James Spears had long maintained that the arrangement was voluntary and necessary to protect his daughter’s well-being — crediting the conservatorship with saving her life and revitalizing her career — he filed earlier this month to terminate it altogether, citing Britney Spears’ wishes and recent independence. (Britney Spears said in June that she had not known she could move to end it.)

Spears’ lawyer, Rosengart, who took over in July, said previously that the singer consented to ending the conservatorship, but he argued that James Spears should be suspended immediately while they address outstanding financial questions.

Rosengart asked that a termination hearing be set for 30 to 45 days from now.

Rosengart has also called for an investigation into James Spears’ conduct as conservator and questioned his management of the singer’s estate, including the size of James Spears’ salary as conservator, “unwarranted commissions” and “potential self-dealing.”

Britney Spears said in her courtroom speech in June that under the conservatorship she had been drugged and made to work against her will; forced to stay in a mental health facility; and prevented from removing her birth control device.

Recent reporting by The New York Times revealed that Spears had long questioned James Spears’ fitness as conservator, citing his drinking and “obsession” with her. A former security firm employee said that under the conservatorship, the singer was tracked by an intense surveillance apparatus that secretly captured audio recordings from her bedroom and material from her phone.