Bulgarian PM Borissov isolated, awaits Covid-19 test results

Bulgarian PM Borissov isolated, awaits Covid-19 results

Reuters
Reuters, Sofia,
  • Jul 24 2020, 15:42 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2020, 15:42 ist

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has gone into quarantine after the head of his political office tested positive for coronavirus late on Thursday, the government press office said in a statement.

Borissov, 61, whose first test for coronavirus came out negative, will stay in self-isolation until the results of a second test taken early on Friday come out, a government spokeswoman said.

Bulgaria has registered a spike in coronavirus infections in the past month. On Friday, the Balkan country had 268 new cases, bringing the total to 9,853 including 329 deaths. 

Bulgaria
Coronavirus
COVID-19

