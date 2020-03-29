Cambodia reports one new virus case, tightens border restrictions

Cambodia reports 1 new COVID-19 case, tally reaches 103

Reuters
Reuters, Phnom Penh,
  • Mar 29 2020, 12:04 ist
  • updated: Mar 29 2020, 12:04 ist

Cambodia reported one new case of the coronavirus on Sunday, bringing tally to 103 as the country prepares to tighten entry requirements for foreign nationals to try to curb the spread of the virus.

The new case is a 30-year-old woman who worked in a karaoke club in Cambodia's northwestern Banteay Meanchey province, the Ministry of Health said in a statement. A total of 21 patients have recovered since January, the ministry said.
 

Cambodia's Foreign Affairs Ministry said on Friday it cancel visas on arrival for foreign nationals for one month, effective midnight of March 30, to curb the spread of the COVID-19.

Foreign nationals wishing to travel to Cambodia must obtain a prior visa abroad and they must have medical certificate "certifying that he/she has not tested positive" with the virus, the ministry said.

In addition, the must show proof of medical insurance with coverage of at least $50,000, the ministry said.

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Cambodia
