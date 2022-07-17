Cargo plane crashes near Greece's northern city of Kavala

A cargo plane crashed near the city of Kavala in northern Greece late on Saturday, the fire brigade and state TV said.
State TV Ert reported that the aircraft was an Antonov An-12 owned by a Ukrainian company, which was flying from Serbia to Jordan. The pilot had requested an emergency landing due to an engine problem but its signal was lost.
Video footage uploaded on ertnews.gr showed the aircraft in flames descending fast before hitting the ground in what appeared to be an explosion. The fire brigade could not confirm the type of aircraft and the number of people on board was not immediately clear.
In a statement it said it had deployed 15 firefighters and seven engines to put out the blaze that broke out after the crash. More rescuers were on their way.
