Chadian President killed after 30 years in power

Chadian President killed after 30 years in power in battlefield against rebels

The announcement came just hours after electoral officials had declared Deby the winner of the April 11 presidential elections

AP
N'Djamena,
  • Apr 20 2021, 17:56 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2021, 17:59 ist
Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno. Credit: AFP File Photo

Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno, who ruled the central African nation for more than three decades, was killed Tuesday on the battlefield in a fight against rebels, the country's top military commander announced on national television and radio.

The shocking announcement came just hours after electoral officials had declared Deby the winner of the April 11 presidential election, paving the way for him to stay in power for six more years.

The circumstances of Deby's death could not immediately be independently confirmed due to the remote location. It was not known why the president would have visited the area or participated in ongoing clashes with the rebels who opposed his rule.

