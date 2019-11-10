China inks deals worth $71 bn at CIIE

China's Commerce Ministry said on Sunday that deals worth $71.13 billion were agreed at the second China International Import Expo (CIIE), up 23% on last year.
The ministry said on its website that 32% of the deals were in manufacturing and 25% from the wholesale and retail industry.
The week-long CIIE in Shanghai, which closed on Sunday, is the brainchild of Chinese President Xi Jinping and is aimed at showing the country's openness to importing foreign goods.
