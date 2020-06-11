China reports 15 new coronavirus cases

China has reported 15 new coronavirus cases, including 11 confirmed imported infections, the health authority here said on Thursday.

According to the China National Health Commission (NHC), 11 new COVID-19 cases were reported in China on Wednesday and all of them were imported, including six in Shanghai, three in Guangdong, one in Tianjin and Fujian each.

No new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported on the Chinese mainland, according to a daily report issued by the NHC.

Also on Wednesday, four new asymptomatic cases were reported, the NHC said. In all 129 asymptomatic cases, including 42 from the first epicentre Wuhan are under quarantine, it said.

Asymptomatic cases also known as silent spreaders, pose a problem as the patients are tested COVID-19 positive but develop no symptoms such as fever, cough or sore throat. However, they pose a risk of spreading the disease to others.

No deaths related to the disease or new suspected cases were reported on Wednesday, it said.

As of Wednesday, the overall confirmed cases on the mainland reached 83,057, including 62 patients who were still being treated, with no one in severe condition.

Altogether 78,361 people have been discharged after recovery and 4,634 people died of the disease, the NHC said.