China reports 195 new Covid-19 cases

China reported 195 new confirmed coronavirus cases on December 30, from 207 a day earlier, its health authority said Friday.

Of the new infections, 166 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 156 a day earlier. Most of the new local cases were in the northwestern province of Shaanxi.

China reported 29 new asymptomatic cases, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, from 27 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636. Mainland China had 102,083 confirmed cases as of December 30.

