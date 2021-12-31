China reports 195 new Covid-19 cases

Of the new infections, 166 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Dec 31 2021, 08:07 ist
  • updated: Dec 31 2021, 08:07 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

China reported 195 new confirmed coronavirus cases on December 30, from 207 a day earlier, its health authority said Friday.

Of the new infections, 166 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 156 a day earlier. Most of the new local cases were in the northwestern province of Shaanxi.

China reported 29 new asymptomatic cases, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, from 27 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636. Mainland China had 102,083 confirmed cases as of December 30. 

