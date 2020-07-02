China reports three new coronavirus cases in mainland on July 1

China reports 3 new coronavirus cases in mainland

Reuters
Reuters, Shanghai,
  • Jul 02 2020, 10:27 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2020, 10:27 ist
A man receives a swab test during widespread testing for the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in Beijing on July 1, 2020. Credit/AFP Photo

China on Thursday reported three new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 1, compared with three cases a day earlier, the health authority said.

Two of the new infections were imported cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement, while the capital city of Beijing reported one new case. There were no new deaths.

China also reported two new asymptomatic patients, down from three a day earlier.

As of July 1, mainland China had a total of 83,537 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said.

China's death toll from the coronavirus remained at 4,634.

China
Coronavirus
COVID-19

