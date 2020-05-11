'China will step up macro-economic policy adjustments'

China will step up macro-economic policy adjustments amid coronavirus pandemic: Premier

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • May 11 2020, 17:00 ist
  • updated: May 11 2020, 17:02 ist
China will step up macro-economic policy adjustments as the country's development faces unprecedented difficulties and challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic, Premier Li Keqiang said on Monday, according to state-owned TV.

China will also strive to achieve economic and social development targets and tasks this year, the China Central Television quoted Li as saying in a meeting with top officials from other political parties to discuss the government's work report, which is soon to be revealed at the annual parliament meeting later this month.

