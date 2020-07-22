China's behaviour with India unacceptable: Mike Pompeo

India's recent border clash with China was the latest example of the Chinese Communist Party's "unacceptable behaviour," US. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday.

He made the comment at the US-India Business Council’s India Ideas Summit, being conducted online, adding: "I am confident that with our concerted efforts, we can protect our interest."

For latest updates on PM Modi's address at India Ideas Summit, click here

India's relations with China have been strained after last month's deadly crash in the Himalayas, prompting calls in India for closer security ties with the United States and its allies including Japan.