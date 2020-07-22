China's behaviour with India unacceptable: Pompeo

China's behaviour with India unacceptable: Mike Pompeo

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Jul 22 2020, 21:09 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2020, 21:11 ist
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Credits: AFP Photo

 India's recent border clash with China was the latest example of the Chinese Communist Party's "unacceptable behaviour," US. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday.

He made the comment at the US-India Business Council’s India Ideas Summit, being conducted online, adding: "I am confident that with our concerted efforts, we can protect our interest."

For latest updates on PM Modi's address at India Ideas Summit, click here

India's relations with China have been strained after last month's deadly crash in the Himalayas, prompting calls in India for closer security ties with the United States and its allies including Japan.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mike Pompeo
United States
India
Narendra Modi
India-US Relations

What's Brewing

Covid-19: 'PM Modi, please make men share housework!'

Covid-19: 'PM Modi, please make men share housework!'

Making profits from coffee in China could be a grind

Making profits from coffee in China could be a grind

Chatbots, bikes: SE Asia HIV centres adapt to Covid-19

Chatbots, bikes: SE Asia HIV centres adapt to Covid-19

Ecuador's Amazon tribes turn to tech to track Covid-19

Ecuador's Amazon tribes turn to tech to track Covid-19

How TikTok gave rural Indian women fame, fun & fortune

How TikTok gave rural Indian women fame, fun & fortune

 