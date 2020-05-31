United by 'ScoMosas': Modi responds to Aus PM tweet

Connected by Indian Ocean, united by Indian samosa, PM Modi tells Australian PM

PTI
PTI,
  • May 31 2020, 14:41 ist
  • updated: May 31 2020, 14:52 ist
Image courtesy: Twitter (@ScottMorrisonMP)

Ahead of his video meet with Narendra Modi on June 4, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Sunday shared pictures of samosas, saying he would have liked to share the popular snack with the Indian leader.

"Sunday ScoMosas with mango chutney, all made from scratch -- including the chutney! A pity my meeting with @narendramodi this week is by videolink. They’re vegetarian, I would have liked to share them with him," Morrison tweeted.

Prime Minster Modi replied that the two countries are "Connected by the Indian Ocean, united by the Indian Samosa!"

 

"Looks delicious, PM @ScottMorrisonMP. Once we achieve a decisive victory against COVID-19, we will enjoy the Samosas together. Looking forward to our video meet on the 4th," Modi said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Narendra Modi
Australia
Scott Morrison
Samosa
India

What's Brewing

Love in lockdown: Couples recast big fat Indian wedding

Love in lockdown: Couples recast big fat Indian wedding

Indians in US launch SOS campaign to travel home

Indians in US launch SOS campaign to travel home

Coronavirus Lockdown: Flying in turbulent conditions

Coronavirus Lockdown: Flying in turbulent conditions

NASA astronauts head for ISS on historic SpaceX flight

NASA astronauts head for ISS on historic SpaceX flight

Trump to delay G7 summit; May invite India, Russia

Trump to delay G7 summit; May invite India, Russia

 