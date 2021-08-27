Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metal

Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic powder

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  • Aug 27 2021, 06:28 ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2021, 06:31 ist
Credit: Reuters file photo

The contaminant found in a Japan-bound lot of Moderna Inc's Covid-19 vaccines is suspected to be a metallic powder, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported, citing sources at the health ministry.

The report late Thursday cited the ministry as telling NHK that the particulate matter reacted to magnet and was therefore suspected to be a metal.

Japan on Thursday suspended the use of 1.63 million doses of Moderna's vaccine, more than a week after the domestic distributor received reports of contaminants in some vials.

Japan
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
Covid-19
Moderna

