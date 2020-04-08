Coronavirus cases recorded in Europe pass 750,000: AFP

AFP
AFP, Paris,
  • Apr 08 2020, 18:32 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2020, 18:32 ist
A worker in a protective mask cleans near a banner with the Italian flag placed behind a window of the Termini train station, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Rome, Italy April 7, 2020. Credit: Reuters Photo

More than 750,000 coronavirus cases have been recorded across Europe, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources at 1100 GMT.

That accounts for more than half of the cases identified worldwide so far, although the official figures probably reflect a fraction of the actual number.

Follow the latest updates of coronavirus cases in India here

With at least 750,276 cases and 58,627 recorded, Europe Europe remains the continent hit hardest by the pandemic.

To date, 1,438,291 cases of novel coronavirus have been recorded across the world, and 82,726 deaths.

Italy has been the worst-hit country, recording 17,127 fatalities out of 135,586 cases.

Spain has recorded 14,555 deaths from 146,690 cases.

