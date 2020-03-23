coronavirus: Global death toll from COVID-19 passes 15,000

Global death toll from coronavirus passes 15,000

AFP
AFP, Paris,
  • Mar 23 2020, 22:15 ist
  • updated: Mar 23 2020, 22:15 ist

Deaths from the coronavirus pandemic have topped 15,000 across the globe, according to an AFP tally on Monday from official figures.

A total of 15,189 deaths have been recorded, the majority in Europe with 9,197 fatalities.

Italy is the hardest-hit country with 5,476 deaths, followed by China where the virus first emerged last year with 3,270, and Spain with 2,182.

With a total of 1,395 new deaths reported in the past 24 hours out of 172,238 officially declared cases, Europe is now the continent where the virus is spreading the most rapidly.

