Coronavirus: Hundreds of stranded tourists flown out of Nepal

AP
AP, Kathmandu,
  • Apr 04 2020, 16:36 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2020, 16:36 ist

 Hundreds of stranded tourists have been flown out of Nepal days after complete lockdown was imposed in the country.

According to Tribhuvan International Airport, planes chartered by German, French and Malaysian governments have transported their citizens back home.

Two Qatar Airways jets flew 305 Germans and 303 French nationals out of Kathmandu.

A Malaysian Airlines plane transported 66 passengers who were Malaysians, Singapore, British and Indian nationals.

Nepal's government has halted all flights and ground transportation, shutting down offices and shuttering businesses since last month to control the spread of the coronavirus.

Nepal has nine confirmed cases, including one person who has recovered. 

