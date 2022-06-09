Coronavirus Live: Beijing reports zero local Covid-19 infections

Beijing reported no new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases during the first 15 hours of Wednesday, according to local authorities.
Beijing reports zero local Covid-19 infections
Coronavirus: 19 new cases in Chhattisgarh, one death; active tally now 76
Chhattisgarh on Wednesday reported 19 coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally to 11,52,543, while the death toll increased by one to reach 14,035, an official said.
Shanghai's Minhang district announces new lockdown
The sprawling district of Minhang in central Shanghai has implemented new lockdown measures to detect and control Covid-19 transmission risks, the district government said on Thursday.