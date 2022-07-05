Coronavirus News Live: Delhi logs 420 new Covid-19 cases, one death in a day

Mainland China reported 418 newcoronaviruscases for July 4, of which 112 were symptomatic and 306 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.\r\n\r\n(Reuters)
90% of India's adult population fully vaccinated against Covid-19: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya
Delhi logs 420-19 new Covid cases, one death in a day. Positivity rate stands at 5.25 per cent: Health Bulletin
