Coronavirus News Live: Delhi logs 420 new Covid-19 cases, one death in a day

  • updated: Jul 05 2022, 08:52 ist
  • 07:42

    90% of India's adult population fully vaccinated against Covid-19: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

  • 07:41

    Delhi logs 420-19 new Covid cases, one death in a day. Positivity rate stands at 5.25 per cent: Health Bulletin

  • 07:40

    China reports 418 new Covid-19 cases for July 4 vs 460 day earlier

    Mainland China reported 418 newcoronaviruscases for July 4, of which 112 were symptomatic and 306 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

    (Reuters)