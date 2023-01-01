Coronavirus News Live: China reports one Covid death for Dec 31

  • updated: Jan 01 2023, 08:16 ist
  • 08:13

    China reports one Covid death for Dec 31

    China reported one new Covid-19 death in the mainland for Dec. 31, the same as a day earlier, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Saturday.

    The accumulated official death toll in China now stands at 5,249.(Reuters)

  • 06:50

    Canada to impose mandatory Covid tests for travelers from China

    Canada on Saturday said it will require travelers on Canadian-bound flights departing China to test negative for Covid-19. The requirements, which take effect at 12:01 am ET on Thursday, apply to all travelers two years of age and older arriving on flights in Canada originating from the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong or Macao. (Reuters)