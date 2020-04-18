COVID-19:Trump announces $19 billion relief for farmers

Coronavirus: Trump announces $19 billion relief for farmers

AFP
AFP,
  • Apr 18 2020, 10:02 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2020, 10:02 ist

President Donald Trump on Friday announced a $19 billion financial rescue package to help the agriculture industry weather the staggering economic downturn sparked by measures to defeat the coronavirus.

Trump told a press conference the government "will be implementing a $19 billion relief program for our great farmers and ranchers as they cope with the fallout of the global pandemic."

United States
USA
Donald Trump
Coronavirus
COVID-19
