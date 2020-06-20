COVID-19 cases exceed 2.5 million in Europe: AFP tally

COVID-19 cases exceed 2.5 million in Europe: AFP tally

AFP
AFP, Paris,
  • Jun 20 2020, 17:03 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2020, 17:03 ist
In this file photo taken on June 10, 2020 An elderly couple wearing face masks and holding hands walk in a street in the upper city of Bergamo on June 10, 2020, as Italy eases lockdown measures taken to curb the spread of the COVID-19 disease, caused by the novel coronavirus. Credit/AFP Photo

Europe has recorded more than 2.5 million coronavirus deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic, with more than half the total accounted for by Russia, Britain, Spain and Italy, according to a tally from official sources complied by AFP as of 1030 GMT Saturday.

With some 2,500,091 cases including 192,158 deaths, Europe is the worst affected continent while Latin America now has the fastest growing outbreak.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

Globally, there have been 8,680,649 cases, including 459,976 deaths.

Russia has recorded most cases in Europe, with 576,952 and 8,002 deaths, followed by Britain, 301,815 cases, 42,461 deaths; Spain, 245,575 and 28,315, and Italy, 238,011 and 34,561 fatalities.

The official figures are widely believed to comprise only a small fraction of the real number of cases and deaths.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Europe
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Britain
spain
France
Italy

What's Brewing

Maharashtra's 150 forts documented with maps

Maharashtra's 150 forts documented with maps

In this layout, every drop is accounted for

In this layout, every drop is accounted for

Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse to dim Africa, Asia

Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse to dim Africa, Asia

COVID-19 brings out Left, Right's worst monetary plans

COVID-19 brings out Left, Right's worst monetary plans

 