Covid could be threat similar to flu 'this year': WHO

Covid could become threat similar to flu 'this year': WHO

More details awaited

AFP
AFP,
  • Mar 17 2023, 19:07 ist
  • updated: Mar 17 2023, 19:07 ist
Credit: iStock Images

The Covid-19 pandemic could settle down this year to a point where it poses a threat similar to flu, the World Health Organization said Friday.

"I think we're coming to that point where we can look at Covid-19 in the same way we look at seasonal influenza: a threat to health, a virus that will continue to kill, but a virus that is not disrupting our society," WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan told a press conference, adding: "I believe that that will come... this year."

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

WHO
Covid-19
Coronavirus
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

Australian surfs for 40 hours to smash world record

Australian surfs for 40 hours to smash world record

Here's how water gets to planets like Earth

Here's how water gets to planets like Earth

Covid-19 found in raccoon dogs in China: Report

Covid-19 found in raccoon dogs in China: Report

Satya Nadella, Delhi Capitals to own MLC team in US

Satya Nadella, Delhi Capitals to own MLC team in US

World Sleep Day 2023 | Facts you didn't know

World Sleep Day 2023 | Facts you didn't know

 