Cuba begins vaccinating children as young as 2

Cuba on Thursday began a Covid-19 vaccination campaign for children between the ages of 2 and 10, saying it was necessary to curb the spread of the delta variant.
Cuba has two homegrown vaccines, Abdala and Soberana, that it says are safe and effective. Both require three shots. In previous weeks, the government started vaccinating people between 11 and 18 years old.
Cuba faces a persistent outbreak of Covid-19, putting heavy pressure on medical facilities and compounding economic problems. Hard-hit provinces such as Matanzas, Ciego de Ávila and Cienfuegos have received support from doctors from other areas of the country as well as international donations.
