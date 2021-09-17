Cuba begins vaccinating children as young as 2

Cuba begins vaccinating children as young as 2

AP
AP, Havana,
  • Sep 17 2021, 05:41 ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2021, 05:41 ist
A nurse prepares a dose of the Soberana 02 vaccine. Credit: Reuters Photo

Cuba on Thursday began a Covid-19 vaccination campaign for children between the ages of 2 and 10, saying it was necessary to curb the spread of the delta variant.

Cuba has two homegrown vaccines, Abdala and Soberana, that it says are safe and effective. Both require three shots. In previous weeks, the government started vaccinating people between 11 and 18 years old.

Cuba faces a persistent outbreak of Covid-19, putting heavy pressure on medical facilities and compounding economic problems. Hard-hit provinces such as Matanzas, Ciego de Ávila and Cienfuegos have received support from doctors from other areas of the country as well as international donations.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Cuba
Covid-19
Coronavirus vaccine
Coronavirus
children

What's Brewing

Noida residents can now register their pets on an app

Noida residents can now register their pets on an app

The evolution of canine teeth of carnivorous mammals

The evolution of canine teeth of carnivorous mammals

How B'desh's trans entrepreneurs make workplaces safe

How B'desh's trans entrepreneurs make workplaces safe

With Covid vaccine mandates, religious exemptions grow

With Covid vaccine mandates, religious exemptions grow

Ola sells scooters worth Rs 600 crore in 24 hours 

Ola sells scooters worth Rs 600 crore in 24 hours 

SpaceX's first all-civilian crew launched to orbit

SpaceX's first all-civilian crew launched to orbit

This Ladakh engineer brings cosmos down to the Earth

This Ladakh engineer brings cosmos down to the Earth

What do red socks have to do with Germany's election?

What do red socks have to do with Germany's election?

 