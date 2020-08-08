'Donald Trump will host Iraqi prime minister at the White house August 20'

'Trump will host Iraqi prime minister at WH on Aug 20'

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  Aug 08 2020, 10:17 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2020, 10:18 ist

US President Donald Trump will host a visit of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi to the White House on August 20 to discuss challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic as well as security, energy and economic issues, the White House said in statement on Friday.

Al-Kadhimi took office in April, becoming the third Iraq head of state in a chaotic 10-week period that followed months of deadly protests in the country, which has been exhausted by decades of sanctions, war, corruption and economic challenges.

