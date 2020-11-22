Dubai permits Covid-19 saliva tests for children

The saliva test had been permitted following a research study by the regulator and a local university

Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Dubai's health regulator said on Sunday children aged between 3-16 could now be tested for Covid-19 by providing a saliva sample instead of the widely used nasal swab.

The saliva test had been permitted following a research study by the regulator and a local university, the Dubai Health Authority said on Twitter.

The United Arab Emirates has reported 158,990 coronavirus cases and 552 related deaths.

The government does not disclose where in the seven emirates they occur. 

