EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier tests positive for COVID-19

The Chief Brexit Negotiator for the European Union (EU), Michel Barnier, on Thursday confirmed on social media that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Barnier is the lead on the next phase of negotiations on the EU's future trading relationship with the UK through the ongoing Brexit transition period after it left the economic bloc at the end of January.

He had some of his officials in London for talks just last week, which could trigger concerns within Westminster of the further spread of coronavirus within UK government quarters.

"I would like to inform you that I have tested positive (for) COVID-19. I'm fine, morale is good. I naturally follow all the instructions, just like my team," Barnier said in a Twitter video message.

"For all those affected already, and for all those currently in isolation, we will get through this together," said the 69-year-old former French foreign affairs minister.

Both Belgium, where the European Commission is based, and Barnier's native France have implemented strict social distancing measures.

Coronavirus has now infected more than 200,000 people and killed more than 8,000 globally, with over 83,000 people having recovered from the infection, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

This week's planned Brexit trade negotiations in London were already cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, with Europe as a major hub of the pandemic currently with countries like India banning all travel from the UK and Europe until the end of this month.

"We send Michel Barnier our best wishes for his recovery," a UK government spokesperson said.

The UK and EU exchanged draft legal texts for the future relationship between the two sides on Wednesday after the first round of talks in Brussels, during which both sides of roughly 100 officials each did not shake hands as a precaution.

Barnier and his team were set to meet UK's chief negotiator David Frost for face-to-face discussions but the negotiations are now likely to resume next week via video conferencing.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has insisted that he will not ask for an extension to the Brexit transition period, due to come to an end on December 31 because of coronavirus.

He said: "It's not a subject that's being regularly discussed, I can tell you, in Downing Street at the moment. There is legislation in place that I have no intention of changing."