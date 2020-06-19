EU extends Russian sanctions over Ukraine: Merkel

The European Union has agreed to extend punishing sanctions against Russia over the conflict in Ukraine by six months, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Friday.

The sanctions, which target whole sectors of the Russian economy including its valuable oil businesses, were due to expire this month but "would be extended by six months," said Merkel after a video conference summit with fellow leaders of the bloc.

