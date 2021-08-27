'Evacuations from Kabul accelerated after attacks'

'Evacuations from Kabul accelerated after attacks'

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 27 2021, 08:11 ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2021, 08:18 ist
People boarding a French military transport aircraft at the airport in Kabul, to fly to the air base of Al Dhafra, near Abu Dhabi, and then to Roissy Charles-de-Gaulle airport, north of Paris. Credit: AFP Photo

The evacuation of civilians from Kabul has been accelerated after overnight attacks near the airport, a Western security official stationed at the airport told Reuters on Friday.

Flights were taking off regularly, said the official, who declined to be identified.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

World news
Kabul
Afghanistan
Taliban
evacuation

What's Brewing

Covid-19 symptoms last a year for many patients: Study

Covid-19 symptoms last a year for many patients: Study

Hong Kongers race to archive democracy movement

Hong Kongers race to archive democracy movement

Will hunt you down: Biden to Kabul airport attackers

Will hunt you down: Biden to Kabul airport attackers

CSK share prices zoom in unlisted market

CSK share prices zoom in unlisted market

The Lead: All Things Covid - Covid-19 and obesity

The Lead: All Things Covid - Covid-19 and obesity

DH Toon | 'Why don't we also lease out?'

DH Toon | 'Why don't we also lease out?'

Bracing for the third Covid-19 wave

Bracing for the third Covid-19 wave

'I commanded Afghan troops this year; we were betrayed'

'I commanded Afghan troops this year; we were betrayed'

 