'Evacuations from Kabul accelerated after attacks'

The evacuation of civilians from Kabul has been accelerated after overnight attacks near the airport, a Western security official stationed at the airport told Reuters on Friday.
Flights were taking off regularly, said the official, who declined to be identified.
