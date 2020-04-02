Expects Russians, Saudis to cut 10 mn barrel: Trump

Expect Russians, Saudi Arabia to cut 10 mn barrels oil: Donald Trump

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Apr 02 2020, 22:29 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2020, 22:29 ist

President Donald Trump said Thursday that after speaking to Saudi Arabia's leader he expects a slashing of oil production, defusing a Saudi-Russian price war that has heavily impacted the US energy industry.

"Just spoke to my friend MBS (Crown Prince) of Saudi Arabia, who spoke with President Putin of Russia," Trump tweeted, referring to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Vladimir Putin.

"I expect & hope that they will be cutting back approximately 10 Million Barrels, and maybe substantially more which, if it happens, will be GREAT for the oil & gas industry!" Trump tweeted.

"Could be as high as 15 Million Barrels," he added in a subsequent post.

It was not clear from the tweets to what extent each of the two countries was intending to cut.

Benchmark contracts Brent North Sea and West Texas Intermediate soared more than 30 percent after Trump's tweet.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Donald Trump
United States
Russia
Saudi Arabia
Vladimir Putin
Mohammed bin Salman
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Divided city: Fences split coronavirus-scarred Wuhan

Divided city: Fences split coronavirus-scarred Wuhan

Toaster-sized ventilator helps hospitals in virus fight

Toaster-sized ventilator helps hospitals in virus fight

Japan PM Abe offers masks, gets social media roasting

Japan PM Abe offers masks, gets social media roasting

Drought makes quiet entry as Karnataka battles virus

Drought makes quiet entry as Karnataka battles virus

India’s grim coronavirus exodus has some ugly echoes

India’s grim coronavirus exodus has some ugly echoes

How Europe sleepwalked into the coronavirus crisis

How Europe sleepwalked into the coronavirus crisis

Unemployment rate surges in coronavirus times

Unemployment rate surges in coronavirus times

Coronavirus: Virus of prejudice

Coronavirus: Virus of prejudice

Who is Maulana Saad, chief of Tablighi Jamaat?

Who is Maulana Saad, chief of Tablighi Jamaat?

 