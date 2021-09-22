Explained | What is the Havana Syndrome

A Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) officer, who travelled to India with CIA Director William Burns this month, reported symptoms consistent with Havana syndrome, raising eyebrows across the country.

Havana Syndrome is a mysterious affliction that has struck US diplomats, spies and other government workers in the US and abroad.

The Havana syndrome gets its name from the Cuban capital, where the first cases among US diplomats and CIA officials emerged in December 2016. Many cases have been reported across the globe since then. However, this is the first case to be reported in India.

CNN had reported in August that US Vice President Kamala Harris’ flight to Vietnam was delayed by several hours due to a possible unconfirmed case of Havana syndrome. In July, US diplomats in Vienna, Austria had also reported possible cases of the syndrome, according to The New Yorker.

People who are affected by the Havana Syndrome suddenly begin hearing strange grating noises they perceive as coming from a specific direction. Some of them experienced it as a pressure, a vibration, or a sensation comparable to driving a car with the window partly rolled down. These noises lasted from 20 seconds to 30 minutes, and always happened while the diplomats were either at home or in hotel rooms. Other people nearby, family members and guests in neighboring rooms, did not report hearing anything, said many media reports.

While the symptoms of Havana Syndrome differ from person to person, some of the common symptoms include nausea, severe headaches, fatigue, dizziness, sleep problems, and hearing loss.

Doctors and scientists are yet to ascertain what causes Havana syndrome. Different theories have done the rounds since then -- from psychological illness to some sort of sonic weapon.

However, microwave radiation has emerged to be "plausible" , said a report by India today quoting the National Academies of Sciences (NAS).

In the absence of any known reliable medical treatment, alternatives like meditation, breathing exercises and intensive therapy are generally considered to treat patients, said a report by The Print quoting the American medical website MedicineNet.

