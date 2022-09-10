After 70 years of Queen, UK sings 'God Save The King'

First public rendition of 'God Save The King' at UK prayer service

After 70 years of being dedicated to the Queen, the anthem was sung in St Paul's Cathedral to reflect the accession to the throne of King Charles III

AFP
AFP, London,
  • Sep 10 2022, 10:05 ist
  • updated: Sep 10 2022, 10:05 ist
King Charles III. Credit: AFP File Photo

British Prime Minister Liz Truss, politicians and well-wishers sang the first public rendition of the national anthem 'God Save The King' at a prayer service on Friday for Queen Elizabeth II.

After 70 years of being dedicated to the Queen, the anthem was sung in St Paul's Cathedral to reflect the accession to the throne of the late monarch's son, now King Charles III.

Queen Elizabeth II
King Charles III
United Kingdom
World news
Royal Family

