First public rendition of 'God Save The King' at UK prayer service

British Prime Minister Liz Truss, politicians and well-wishers sang the first public rendition of the national anthem 'God Save The King' at a prayer service on Friday for Queen Elizabeth II.
After 70 years of being dedicated to the Queen, the anthem was sung in St Paul's Cathedral to reflect the accession to the throne of the late monarch's son, now King Charles III.
