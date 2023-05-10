Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan indicted in Toshakhana case

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has been indicted by a court for unlawfully selling state gifts during his premiership between 2018-22, broadcaster Geo News reported.
The case is based on the allegation of the former prime minister concealing the proceeds from the sale of state gifts.
Khan was arrested on Tuesday in another corruption case, sparking massive country-wide protests by his supporters.
The 70-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician was taken into custody by the paramilitary Rangers on Tuesday on the orders of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) by barging into a room of the Islamabad High Court where he came to attend a corruption case hearing.
More to follow...
