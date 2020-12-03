Former Pakistan PM Zafarullah Jamali passes away at 76

Former Pakistan PM Zafarullah Jamali passes away at 76

Jamali served as the prime minister from November 2002 until June 2004

PTI
PTI, Islamabad,
  • Dec 03 2020, 01:23 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2020, 01:23 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Pakistan's former prime minister Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali passed away at a military hospital in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, his family has said. He was 76.

Jamali was on a ventilator in the Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology & National Institute of Heart Diseases (AFIC-NIHD) after suffering a heart attack a few days ago.

His relative Senator Sana Jamali told the media that the former premier died in the evening.

Jamali served as the prime minister from November 2002 until June 2004 when Former military dictator Pervez Musharraf was the president of the country.

Hailing from the impoverished province of Balochistan, Jamali was a veteran politician who started political career in 1964. He was last elected as Member of Parliament in 2013.

He resigned from the National Assembly only days before the completion of the assembly’s term, citing health concerns. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Pakistan

What's Brewing

Space to grow: NASA grows radishes in microgravity

Space to grow: NASA grows radishes in microgravity

Disability: A tale of two societies

Disability: A tale of two societies

Karnataka farmers' agitation spread itself too thin

Karnataka farmers' agitation spread itself too thin

Why Covid has made streets more dangerous for the blind

Why Covid has made streets more dangerous for the blind

Oscar-nominated Elliot Page announces he is transgender

Oscar-nominated Elliot Page announces he is transgender

Chinese probe lands on Moon to gather lunar samples

Chinese probe lands on Moon to gather lunar samples

Uncertainty soars in final month of Brexit transition

Uncertainty soars in final month of Brexit transition

 