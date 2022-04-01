Four dead in South Korea air force jet crash

Four dead in South Korea air force jet crash

The air force will 'check the exact situation of damage and investigate the cause of the accident', the statement said

AFP
AFP, Seoul,
  • Apr 01 2022, 15:00 ist
  • updated: Apr 01 2022, 15:00 ist
Military personnel are seen near a crashed South Korean air force KT-1 trainer jet (C) near the city of Sacheon, about 300 kilometres south of the capital Seoul on April 1, 2022, after it collided with another KT-1 during training in mid-air, killing four pilots, Seoul's military said. Credit: AFP Photo

Two South Korean air force planes collided in mid-air Friday, killing four pilots, Seoul's military said.

The KT-1 trainer jets crashed near the city of Sacheon, about 300 kilometres south of the capital Seoul, according to military authorities.

"Two KT-1 trainer jets at the Sacheon Air Base collided in mid-air while training and crashed," the defence ministry said in a statement.

Four pilots were killed in the accident, it added.

The air force will "check the exact situation of damage and investigate the cause of the accident", the statement said.

More than 30 firefighters and emergency responders were dispatched to the crash site, the Yonhap news agency reported.

The crash is one of several incidents involving South Korean air force jets this year.

In January, a pilot was killed in an F-5 fighter jet crash.

That accident took place shortly after the country grounded its entire fleet of advanced F-35 fighter jets following a major systems malfunction on one plane that forced a dramatic emergency landing.

The Korean peninsula remains in a technical state of war, as the armistice that ended the conflict in 1953 has yet to be replaced with a peace treaty.

Check out DH's latest videos:

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

South Korea
Crash
Military
World news

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Pariksha pe Charcha on politics of hate

DH Toon | Pariksha pe Charcha on politics of hate

Taliban hoist giant flag in Afghan capital

Taliban hoist giant flag in Afghan capital

Protests erupt in front of Lankan Prez residence

Protests erupt in front of Lankan Prez residence

US to allow gender neutral option on passport forms

US to allow gender neutral option on passport forms

Heatwave to continue in central India in April

Heatwave to continue in central India in April

Eking out an existence & mourning the dead in Mariupol

Eking out an existence & mourning the dead in Mariupol

HBO's 'Game of Thrones' prequel to premiere in August

HBO's 'Game of Thrones' prequel to premiere in August

Hubble Telescope spots farthest star ever seen

Hubble Telescope spots farthest star ever seen

 