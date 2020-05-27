France halts hydroxychloroquine use for COVID-19 cases: Govt

French doctors are no longer allowed to use hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 cases, according to new government rules Wednesday, after two French advisory bodies said the drug could pose serious health risks.
For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here
Use of the drug, normally a treatment for rheumatoid arthritis and lupus, has proven controversial after some prominent doctors and even US President Donald Trump began backing it during the coronavirus outbreak, despite a lack of sufficient trials on its effectiveness.
Kerala risks sliding into community transmission: CM
Here's what may have spurred solar system's formation
Trump's tweets may be substantially fraudulent: Twitter
Ladakh situation might turn more intense, warns Beijing
COVID-19: Viruses don't spread on flights, says CDC
COVID-19 hits India's economy to the tune of Rs 30L cr