France summons Chinese ambassador over coronavirus comments: Ministry

France summons Chinese ambassador over COVID-19 remarks

AFP
AFP,
  • Apr 15 2020, 09:53 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2020, 09:54 ist
Representative image/AFP Photo

The French foreign ministry said on Tuesday it had summoned the Chinese ambassador to protest a string of controversial comments by Beijing's embassy in Paris on the coronavirus.

"I made clear my disapproval of certain recent comments when the ambassador... was summoned this morning," Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in a ministry statement, adding that the remarks were not in line with the "quality of the bilateral relationship" between the two countries.

