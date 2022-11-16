G20 Summit Live: NATO, G7 leaders condemn Russia's 'barbaric' missile attack on Poland

Track live updates on the ongoing G20 summit here.
09:32
UK PM Rishi Sunak to meet PM Modi today
The UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will be meeting leaders in the Indo-Pacific, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.
09:31
PM Modi, other G20 leaders plant Mangroves in Bali
PM Modi along with other G-20 Leaders visited & planted Mangroves at Taman Hutan Raya Ngurah Rai Mangrove forests on sidelines of G-20 Summit in Bali. India has joined Mangrove Alliance for Climate (MAC), a joint initiative of Indonesia & UAE under Indonesian G-20 Presidency: MEA pic.twitter.com/dRjHUWABIo
NATO, G7 leaders condemn Russia's 'barbaric' missile attack on Poland
We offer full support & assistance with Poland’s investigation... reaffirm our steadfast support for Ukraine & it's people as well as our readiness to hold Russia accountable for its brazen attacks, even as G20 meets to deal with wider impacts of war: Jt Statement of NATO & G7
Japan 'deeply concerned' over Poland blast, Kishida tells G7, NATO meet
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attended an emergency meeting of G7 advanced economies and NATO member nations held on Wednesday after news of a missile dropped in Poland, Japan's foreign ministry said.
Kishida told the meeting, held in Bali on the sidelines of a G20 summit, that Japan was "very concerned" and watching developments closely, the ministry said in a statement.
"Developments in Ukraine affect the core of international order and are inseparable from security affairs in the Indo-Pacific region," Kishida said.(Reuters)
08:47
G20 talks enter final day as emergency meeting held over Poland blasts
Leaders of the Group of 20 (G20) economies will hold a second day of talks on Wednesday, although the schedule at the summit was disrupted by an emergency meeting to discuss reports of a missile landing in Polish territory near Ukraine.(Reuters)
08:42
Yellen to meet China central bank governor, says Italy's finance chief
USTreasury Secretary Janet Yellen is due to speak with China's central bank governor Yi Gang on Wednesday in a meeting that she said she hopes would reveal new insights into China's policy plans and lead to more economic engagement between the two countries.
The meeting will take place on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, which has been overshadowed by news that a rocket fell on NATO member Poland, killing two people and raising concerns that the Ukraine conflict could spill over its borders. Leaders of G7 and European nations at the summit were meeting over the situation.(Reuters)
08:41
With tensions mounting, Biden and Xi try a warmer tone
After months of deepening contention between the United States and China, President Joe Biden and President Xi Jinping met in person for the first time as national leaders Monday with a tone of mutual engagement that acknowledged that both their countries faced challenges from global conflict and economic headwinds.
Biden, allies hold 'emergency' talks after missile strikes Poland: White House
US President Joe Biden and leaders of keyalliesheld "emergency" talks Wednesday after a missile hit Polish territory near the border with Ukraine, the White House said.
Leaders of the European Union and all G7 countries -- Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States -- were among those at the hastily arranged meeting in Bali, where they have been taking part in aG20summit of major economies.
The White House website called the session an "emergency roundtable." It took place behind closed doors after journalists were asked to leave.
