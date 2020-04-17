Global coronavirus death toll tops 140,000: AFP tally

The global coronavirus death toll passed 140,000, with nearly two thirds of all fatalities in Europe, according to an AFP tally Thursday at 1800 GMT.

In total, 140,902 people have died of the virus, including 92,900 in Europe, the hardest hit continent in the world.

There are now more than 2.1 million recorded infections globally, nearly half of which are in Europe.

The United States has the most deaths with 31,590 fatalities, followed by Italy with 22,170 and Spain's 19,130.

The tallies were collated using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO).