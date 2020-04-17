Global coronavirus death toll tops 140,000: AFP tally

Global coronavirus death toll tops 140,000: AFP tally

AFP
AFP, Paris,
  • Apr 17 2020, 00:17 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2020, 00:17 ist
A healthcare worker in full protective gear poses for a picture before attending to COVID-19 coronavirus patients at the Intensive Unit Care of the Povisa Hospital in Vigo, northwestern Spain, on April 16, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo

The global coronavirus death toll passed 140,000, with nearly two thirds of all fatalities in Europe, according to an AFP tally Thursday at 1800 GMT.

In total, 140,902 people have died of the virus, including 92,900 in Europe, the hardest hit continent in the world.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

There are now more than 2.1 million recorded infections globally, nearly half of which are in Europe.

The United States has the most deaths with 31,590 fatalities, followed by Italy with 22,170 and Spain's 19,130.

The tallies were collated using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
Europe
Italy
USA
spain
World Health Organization
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

India needs more rigorous COVID-19 testing: experts

India needs more rigorous COVID-19 testing: experts

Google dedicates doodle to grocery store workers

Google dedicates doodle to grocery store workers

Coronavirus: India to see first contraction in 40 years

Coronavirus: India to see first contraction in 40 years

Can coronavirus antibody tests ease lockdown?

Can coronavirus antibody tests ease lockdown?

 