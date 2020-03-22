Global coronavirus infections top 300,000: AFP tally

  • Mar 22 2020, 15:33 ist
  • updated: Mar 22 2020, 15:33 ist
People wearing face masks, amid concerns of the COVID-19 coronavirus, walk under the cherry blossoms at Ueno park in Tokyo. (AFP Photo)

There are more than 300,000 declared cases of the new coronavirus around the world, according to an AFP tally on Sunday at 0900 GMT.

At least 300,097 infections have been confirmed globally, including 12,895 deaths, in 169 countries and territories, according to data collected from national authorities and the World Health Organization.

The figures likely reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections with many countries only testing cases that require hospitalisation. 

