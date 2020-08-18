HK bans AI flights till Aug 31 over poor Covid-19 tests

Hong Kong bans Air India's Vande Bharat flights till August 31 citing poor Covid-19 testing: Report

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 18 2020, 12:39 ist
  • updated: Aug 18 2020, 12:54 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI

Air India's Vande Bharat Mission flights have been banned from flying to Hong Kong for two weeks starting August 18, according to a report by South China Morning Post. 

The Hong Kong authorities cited poor pre-flight Covid-19 testing for taking such a step. According to the report, Hong Kong attributed 11 imported cases from a Delhi-originating Air India flight on August 14 to poor pre-flight Covid-19 testing.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The government moved to suspend the flight for two weeks, from August 18 to 31, by invoking the Prevention and Control of Disease (Regulation of Cross-boundary Conveyances and Travellers) Regulation, the report said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

India
Hong Kong
Vande Bharat
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Array of voices at US DNC slam Trump, praise Biden

Array of voices at US DNC slam Trump, praise Biden

The warning of 'Animal Farm' remains relevant today

The warning of 'Animal Farm' remains relevant today

Find your Ikigai

Find your Ikigai

The Lead: Karnataka Home Minister on Bengaluru riots

The Lead: Karnataka Home Minister on Bengaluru riots

 