Hong Kong bans Air India's Vande Bharat flights till August 31 citing poor Covid-19 testing: Report

Air India's Vande Bharat Mission flights have been banned from flying to Hong Kong for two weeks starting August 18, according to a report by South China Morning Post.

The Hong Kong authorities cited poor pre-flight Covid-19 testing for taking such a step. According to the report, Hong Kong attributed 11 imported cases from a Delhi-originating Air India flight on August 14 to poor pre-flight Covid-19 testing.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The government moved to suspend the flight for two weeks, from August 18 to 31, by invoking the Prevention and Control of Disease (Regulation of Cross-boundary Conveyances and Travellers) Regulation, the report said.