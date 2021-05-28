Jimmy Lai's prison sentence extended by 14 months

Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai sentenced to 14 months for October 1 unauthorised assembly

Lai is already serving a 14-month sentence for participating in demonstrations

Reuters
Reuters, Hong Kong,
  • May 28 2021, 09:26 ist
  • updated: May 28 2021, 09:26 ist
Jailed Hong Kong media tycoon and Beijing critic Jimmy Lai. Credit: AFP Photo

Jailed Hong Kong media tycoon and Beijing critic Jimmy Lai was sentenced to a further 14 months in prison on Friday for organising an unauthorised assembly on October 1, 2019, during one of the city's pro-democracy rallies that year.

Judge Amanda Woodcock delivered the sentence in the District Court.

This month, Lai - who is already serving a 14-month sentence for participating in similar demonstrations on Aug. 18 and Aug. 31, 2019 - and nine other activists pleaded guilty to organising an unauthorised assembly.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Hong Kong
China

What's Brewing

Million struggle to buy food in coup-hit Myanmar

Million struggle to buy food in coup-hit Myanmar

No end in sight as Colombia sees full month of protests

No end in sight as Colombia sees full month of protests

Vaccines and the coming third Covid-19 wave

Vaccines and the coming third Covid-19 wave

Lack of accountability is affecting cybersecurity

Lack of accountability is affecting cybersecurity

Five key battles in the Champions League final

Five key battles in the Champions League final

Bengaluru docs weigh in on alarmist message

Bengaluru docs weigh in on alarmist message

 