HK's Stand News to shut down after police raid, arrests

Hong Kong's Stand News to shut down after police raid, arrests

Stand News said in a statement posted on Facebook that acting editor-in-chief Patrick Lam had resigned and all employees have been terminated

AFP
AFP,
  • Dec 29 2021, 16:57 ist
  • updated: Dec 29 2021, 16:57 ist
Stand News thanked its readers, saying it was established as a non-profit in December 2014 to "take a stand in Hong Kong". Credit: Reuters Photo

Hong Kong's pro-democracy media outlet Stand News said on Wednesday it will cease operations after police raided the news site's office and arrested seven current and former staff members.

Stand News said in a statement posted on Facebook that acting editor-in-chief Patrick Lam had resigned and all employees have been terminated.

"Because of the current situation, Stand News will stop operating immediately, and stop updating its website and all social media," the outlet said in a statement, adding its website and social media accounts will be taken down soon.

Stand News thanked its readers, saying it was established as a non-profit in December 2014 to "take a stand in Hong Kong".

"Stand News was editorially independent, and was dedicated to protecting Hong Kong's core values such as democracy, human rights, freedom, rule of law and justice," the outlet said.

An AFP reporter saw Stand News' Lam being led handcuffed into the office and national security police carrying boxes from the news site's office earlier on Wednesday.

More than 200 officers were deployed to search the Stand News newsroom with court authorisation to seize journalistic materials, police said.

Suppression of Hong Kong's local press has increased in the wake of 2019's huge and often violent democracy protests and Beijing's subsequent imposition of a sweeping national security law.

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Hong Kong
raids
World news
Press

What's Brewing

In Pics | Biggest events the world witnessed in 2021

In Pics | Biggest events the world witnessed in 2021

Remembering Rajesh Khanna: Five iconic movies to watch

Remembering Rajesh Khanna: Five iconic movies to watch

Eat, listen to music, read books, meet in others’ homes

Eat, listen to music, read books, meet in others’ homes

Bali recycling scheme gives families pandemic lifeline

Bali recycling scheme gives families pandemic lifeline

Shami 5th Indian fast bowler to claim 200 Test wickets

Shami 5th Indian fast bowler to claim 200 Test wickets

 