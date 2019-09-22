Howdy Modi: PM picked up a flower, and hearts of many

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 22 2019, 13:28pm ist
  • updated: Sep 22 2019, 14:17pm ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being received by Indian ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla (2nd R) and the officials, on his arrival at George Bush International Airport in Houston, Texas, USA, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. (PIB/PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, upon his arrival in Houston on Saturday to address the mega 'Howdy Modi' event, received a warm welcome by Christopher Olson, Director of Trade and International Affairs,  Kenneth Juster US Ambassador to India, Indian Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

A humble gesture by the PM, where he is seen picking up flowers from the carpet is sweeping hearts on the internet.

 

Twitter reactions kept pouring in:

More than 50,000 Indian-Americans from across the country have registered for the "Howdy, Modi!" event, the largest-ever gathering of this minority but effluent ethnic community in the US.

