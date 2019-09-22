Howdy Modi: PM picked up a flower, and hearts of many

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, upon his arrival in Houston on Saturday to address the mega 'Howdy Modi' event, received a warm welcome by Christopher Olson, Director of Trade and International Affairs, Kenneth Juster US Ambassador to India, Indian Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

Howdy Houston! It’s a bright afternoon here in Houston. Looking forward to a wide range of programmes in this dynamic and energetic city today and tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/JxzWtuaK5x — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 21, 2019

A humble gesture by the PM, where he is seen picking up flowers from the carpet is sweeping hearts on the internet.

#WATCH United States: PM Narendra Modi arrives in Houston, Texas. He has been received by Director, Trade and International Affairs, Christopher Olson and other officials. US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster and Indian Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla also present. pic.twitter.com/3CqvtHkXlk — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2019

Twitter reactions kept pouring in:

Liked the spirit and respect by @narendramodi towards a fallen stem of flower from the bouquet extended to him. Small but Priceless gesture by PM of India ! — H i m a n s h u Prakash Mehta (@himanshupmehta) September 21, 2019

Did not forget swatch bharat abhiyaan on the tarmac too.😀 — Shashank Oak (@oak_shashank) September 22, 2019

More than 50,000 Indian-Americans from across the country have registered for the "Howdy, Modi!" event, the largest-ever gathering of this minority but effluent ethnic community in the US.