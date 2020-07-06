Hundreds evacuated after oil spill in Philippines

Hundreds evacuated after oil spill in central Philippines

AP
AP, Manila,
  • Jul 06 2020, 14:18 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2020, 14:18 ist
Representative image. Credits: iStock Photo

More than 400 people have been evacuated from a coastal village in the central Philippines after some 250,000 liters (66,000 gallons) of bunker fuel spilled from a power-generating barge into the sea, an official said Monday.

“The stench was so bad we have to move people away to two schools and last night there was a request for a third evacuation site,” Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Trenas told the Associated Press by telephone.

The spill began Friday when an accidental explosion on the barge blasted a hole in it hull. There were no reported injuries.

The accident has not affected the power supply to the commercial city of about half a million people because it has other power sources, Trenas said.

The coast guard said it was investigating and charges may be filed against the owners of the barge if needed. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Philippines
Manila

What's Brewing

Jurgen Klopp and the art of leadership

Jurgen Klopp and the art of leadership

The Lead: Kanimozhi on custodial deaths and Covid-19

The Lead: Kanimozhi on custodial deaths and Covid-19

The Great Lockdown: World economy faces steep climb up

The Great Lockdown: World economy faces steep climb up

Chinese city sounds alert: What is bubonic plague?

Chinese city sounds alert: What is bubonic plague?

Klopp happy to develop Liverpool habit of winning ugly

Klopp happy to develop Liverpool habit of winning ugly

India-China stand-off: Doval-Wang talks proposed

India-China stand-off: Doval-Wang talks proposed

 