Coronavirus: IMF to provide debt relief for 25 nations

IMF to provide debt relief for 25 countries to help them address coronavirus pandemic

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 14 2020, 07:53 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2020, 07:53 ist
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva

The International Monetary Fund on Monday said it would provide immediate debt service relief to 25 member countries under its Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust to allow them to focus their scarce resources on fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva in a statement said the Fund's executive board on Monday approved the first batch of countries to receive grants to cover their debt service obligations to the Fund for an initial six months.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

She said the CCRT currently had about $500 million in resources, including new pledges of $185 million from Britain, $100 million from Japan, and undisclosed amounts from China, the Netherlands and others.

 

The Fund is pushing to raise the amount available to $1.4 billion.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
International Monetary Fund
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

A corporate merger cost America ventilators

A corporate merger cost America ventilators

Mother can transmit COVID-19 to baby before birth: ICMR

Mother can transmit COVID-19 to baby before birth: ICMR

Muslim neighbours carry Hindu man's bier in Jaipur

Muslim neighbours carry Hindu man's bier in Jaipur

COVID-19 hits Hindu priests hard in WB, 2L lose jobs

COVID-19 hits Hindu priests hard in WB, 2L lose jobs

Lockdown: Mangaluru boy smuggles friend in suitcase

Lockdown: Mangaluru boy smuggles friend in suitcase

'Ghosts' scare Indonesians indoors, away from COVID-19

'Ghosts' scare Indonesians indoors, away from COVID-19

COVID-19: Planning to step out of home during lockdown?

COVID-19: Planning to step out of home during lockdown?

Dead, ill, cured: celebrities hit by the coronavirus

Dead, ill, cured: celebrities hit by the coronavirus

 