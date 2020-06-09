India reaches out to Philippines as both nations face China's aggression

India has on Tuesday reached out to the Philippines at a time when both the nations are finding themselves at the receiving end of aggression by China.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the Philippines a “vital partner” of India in the Indo-Pacific region, as he spoke to the South East Asian nation’s President Rodrigo Duterte over phone.

Modi spoke to Duterte on a day Manila completed construction of a beaching ramp and announced its plan to repair a runway on the Thitu Island, which is a part of the Spratly Islands archipelago in the South China Sea – currently under control of the Philippines, but claimed by China. Manila on April 23 last protested against Beijing’s decision to create two new districts to administer the islands on South China Sea.

China’s move was intended to strengthen its territorial claim on the islands in the disputed waters in the South China Sea and to negate that of the Philippines and the other South East Asian nations.

Tension along the disputed boundary between India and China in eastern Ladakh also escalated recently. The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) deployed a large number of soldiers close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) – the de facto boundary between India and China – on the northern bank of the Pangong Tso lake. The PLA soldiers also transgressed the LAC into the areas claimed by India.

Modi and Duterte on Tuesday shared “satisfaction at the progress seen in recent years in all aspects of the bilateral relationship, including defence cooperation”. Prime Minister emphasised that India saw the Philippines as a vital partner in the Indo-Pacific Region, according to a press-release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.

The two leaders discussed the steps being taken by the two governments to address the challenges arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They expressed appreciation for the cooperation extended to ensure the welfare of their citizens in each other's territory, as also for their repatriation home, during the ongoing health crisis. Duterte also appreciated the steps taken by India to maintain supply of essential pharmaceutical products to his country.

Modi assured Duterte of India's commitment to support the Philippines in its fight against the pandemic and stressed that India's well-established capacity for manufacturing affordable pharmaceutical products, including for an eventual vaccine once it is found, would continue to be deployed for the benefit of entire humanity.