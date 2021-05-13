Congressman meets Harris over India's Covid crisis

Indian-American Congressman meets Kamala Harris over Covid-19 crisis in India

Indian-American diaspora has been sending aid to India to battle the Covid-19 crisis

PTI
PTI, Washington,
  • May 13 2021, 08:55 ist
  • updated: May 13 2021, 08:55 ist
US Vice President Kamala Harris. Credit: AFP Photo

Congressman Ami Bera, the longest-serving Indian-American in the Congress, met Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House here to discuss the Covid-19 crisis in India.

"I appreciate the opportunity to speak directly with Vice President Harris about the ongoing Covid-19 crisis in India," Bera said a day after he joined a May 11 Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC) meeting with Harris at the White House.

"During the meeting, I thanked the Biden administration for sending urgently needed resources to the Indian people, including funding, technical expertise, and vaccine doses," he said.

Bera said he also commended Vice President Harris for her leadership in helping mobilise the Indian-American diaspora to deliver assistance to family and friends in India.

"I also shared my hope that the US will continue to be an active global leader in helping stop the pandemic in India and across the world. American leadership will be critical to saving lives and ending this pandemic once and for all," he said.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
India
Kamala Harris
United States

What's Brewing

Computer chips are the new toilet paper

Computer chips are the new toilet paper

DH Toon | BJP leaders share puff piece to defend PM

DH Toon | BJP leaders share puff piece to defend PM

What's the road ahead for the farmers' protest?

What's the road ahead for the farmers' protest?

Ronaldo nets 100th goal for Juventus in Sassuolo win

Ronaldo nets 100th goal for Juventus in Sassuolo win

Brain chip allows paralysed man to write

Brain chip allows paralysed man to write

India may overtake China as most populous country soon

India may overtake China as most populous country soon

Bored of WFH? IRCTC offers 'work from hotel' package

Bored of WFH? IRCTC offers 'work from hotel' package

Mideast violence bears hallmarks of 2014 Gaza war

Mideast violence bears hallmarks of 2014 Gaza war

Is it safe to get vaccinated during pregnancy?

Is it safe to get vaccinated during pregnancy?

'Weddings during lockdown may increase child marriages'

'Weddings during lockdown may increase child marriages'

 