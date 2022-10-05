Indian Army helicopter crashes in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang, pilot killed

An Indian Army Cheetah helicopter crashed near Tawang area in Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday, reported ANI quoting Army officials.

One pilot lost his life in the accident.

