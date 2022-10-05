Indian Army helicopter crashes in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang, pilot killed

Indian Army helicopter crashes in Arunachal, pilot dead

DH Web Desk
  • Oct 05 2022, 13:05 ist
  • updated: Oct 05 2022, 13:10 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An Indian Army Cheetah helicopter crashed near Tawang area in Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday, reported ANI quoting Army officials.

One pilot lost his life in the accident.

More to follow...

Indian Army
Arunachal Pradesh
India News

